New BitShares (NBS) Price Tops $0.0169

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.76 or 0.08204152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00080547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.78 or 0.99807930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007492 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

