New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Update

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 68,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of New Frontier Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26. New Frontier Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

