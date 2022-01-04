New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NDVLY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1324 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

