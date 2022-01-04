New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,100 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

