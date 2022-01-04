New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

