New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

JHG stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

