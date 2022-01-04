New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.81 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.