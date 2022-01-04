New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

