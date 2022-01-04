New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 352 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

