New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

