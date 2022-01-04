New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.