New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,209 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avaya were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 77.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Avaya by 7.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 15.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

