New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,650 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 755.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 402,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 355,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 735,649 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,523 shares of company stock worth $1,226,934. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.