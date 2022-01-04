NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $4,537.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00319998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

