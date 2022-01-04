NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $779,475.69 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $779,475.69 and approximately $1,277.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00319577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.