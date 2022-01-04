Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.0 days.

Shares of NTXVF stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.