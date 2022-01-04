Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.0 days.
Shares of NTXVF stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.93.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
