NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NEE stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.