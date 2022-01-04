NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 50,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

