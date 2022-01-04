Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.