Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

