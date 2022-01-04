Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 26.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.