NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NiSource by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 160,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 80.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

