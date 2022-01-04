NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Up 56.7% in December

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NLSP traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,595,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,096,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSP. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

