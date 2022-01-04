Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $108.79

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.79, but opened at $104.30. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 9,178 shares traded.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

