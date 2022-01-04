NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

