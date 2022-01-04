NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of NOW worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

