NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Robert J. Gaudette Sells 25,630 Shares

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. 2,185,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

