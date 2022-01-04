NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.62.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 14,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

