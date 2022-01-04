nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

