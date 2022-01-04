NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after buying an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,853,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,041,256,000 after buying an additional 7,329,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $301.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.