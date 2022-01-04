O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $527.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.41. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

