O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,831 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

TMO opened at $644.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

