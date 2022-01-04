O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.14.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

