O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

