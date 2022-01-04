O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

