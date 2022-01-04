Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.41

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $188.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

