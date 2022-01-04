Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 17,482 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $226,217.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $258,960.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 151,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

