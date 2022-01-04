Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $242.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.