Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.83

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 5661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

ONEXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, upped their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Onex alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.