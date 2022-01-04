OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

