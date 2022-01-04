Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.0999 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $362,599.34 and approximately $45,994.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

