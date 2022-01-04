Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.23

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $729,093.87 and $45.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,082.69 or 1.00354954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00092267 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00293117 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.00484850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00152235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007947 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

