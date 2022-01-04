Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Update

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OROCF traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 119,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Orocobre has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.