Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 464.8% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNNGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.00.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

