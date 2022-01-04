Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

