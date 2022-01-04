Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
About Orvana Minerals
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.