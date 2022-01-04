OST (OST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. OST has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $40,791.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

