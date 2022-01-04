P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.1 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

P/F Bakkafrost stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 2,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

