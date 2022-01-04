Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Up 61.2%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was up 61.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 205,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 44,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

