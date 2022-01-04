PAID Network (PAID) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302,853.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $46.68 million and approximately $302,853.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.10 or 0.08177621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.61 or 1.00088324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

