Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 130,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.