Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $351.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 5237374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($1.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £625.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

